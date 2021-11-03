Everi Holdings EPS beats by $0.03, beats on revenue

Nov. 03, 2021 6:12 AM ETEveri Holdings Inc. (EVRI)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.07 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $168.3M (+50.1% Y/Y) beats by $6.84M.
  • Shares -3.25% PM.
  • Press Release
  • Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, increased 40% to $90.6 million, compared to $64.7 million in the 2019 third quarter.
  • Free Cash Flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, increasedmore than fivefold to a quarterly record of $56.3 million, compared to $11.1 million in the 2019 third quarter.
  • Raised Outlook: FY revenue of $645 million to $653 million, net income of $98 million to $100 million, Adjusted EBITDA of $342 million to $346 million and Free Cash Flow of $155 million to $160 million.
