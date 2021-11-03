Torex Gold Resources reports Q3 results
Nov. 03, 2021 6:17 AM ETTorex Gold Resources Inc. (TORXF)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Torex Gold Resources (OTCPK:TORXF): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.50; GAAP EPS of $0.41.
- Revenue of $216.7M (-15.5% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- Gold production, produced 111,229 ounces of gold; sold 118,989 ounces of gold at an average realized price of $1,786 per ounce.
- Jody Kuzenko, President & CEO of Torex, stated: “As a result of the reliable performance achieved so far this year, we are tracking very well against our 2021 operational guidance. With a similar level of production to Q3 anticipated in Q4, we expect full year gold production to come in at the upper end of the guidance range of 430,000 to 470,000 ounces. Total cash costs for the full year are expected to be toward the mid-point of the guided range of $680 to $720 per ounce. All-in sustaining costs are expected to increase in Q4 as a greater amount of waste is capitalized as part of the El Limón pushback; however, with lower than anticipated waste mined in Q3, all-in sustaining costs for the full year are expected to be toward the mid-point of the guided range of $920 to $970 per ounce sold."