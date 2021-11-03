Coterra Energy EPS in-line, misses on revenue
- Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.52 in-line; GAAP EPS of $0.16 misses by $0.33.
- Revenue of $440.39M (+51.3% Y/Y) misses by $123.81M.
- Press Release
- Total production for the quarter averaged 251.2 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (MBoepd).
Outlook: The Company is providing fourth-quarter 2021 guidance which fully incorporates legacy Cimarex operations. Coterra expects fourth-quarter 2021 total equivalent production to average 665 to 690 MBoepd. Gas production for the total company is expected to average between 3,060 and 3,150 MMcfpd. Oil production is expected to average 86 to 90 MBopd, the midpoint representing 30 percent year-over-year growth from legacy Cimarex's fourth-quarter 2020 oil production of 67.8 MBopd.
Coterra is currently running five rigs and two completion crews in the Permian Basin and two rigs and two completion crews in the Marcellus Shale. Coterra plans to average four completion crews during the fourth quarter of 2021, and expects to incur between $245 and $275 million of capital expenditures.