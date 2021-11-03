Trane Technologies EPS misses by $0.05, misses on revenue

Nov. 03, 2021 6:33 AM ETTrane Technologies plc (TT)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
  • Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.80 misses by $0.05; GAAP EPS of $1.73 misses by $0.04.
  • Revenue of $3.72B (+6.6% Y/Y) misses by $70M.
  • Press Release
  • Reported bookings of $4.3 billion, up 22 percent; organic bookings* up 20 percent
  • GAAP operating margin down 50 bps; adjusted operating margin* down 60 bps

  • Reaffirms 2021 Guidance: Reported revenues up approximately 13.5 percent; organic revenues up approximately 11 percent versus 2020. GAAP continuing EPS of $5.80, including EPS of $(0.25) for transformation and other restructuring costs; adjusted continuing EPS of $6.05, up 36 percent versus 2020.

