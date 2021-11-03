Amarin shares fall after Q3 topline miss, cash position update

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

  • Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) shares fall 3% premarket after reporting third-quarter revenue that missed Wall Street estimates, and provided an update on the company's cash position.
  • Quarterly revenue fell over 9% to $142.04M, missing analysts' average estimate by $19.25M.
  • The company highlighted that its third-quarter performance was hurt by the decline in patient office visits due to the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • However, Amarin expects that continued recovery from COVID-19 will further contribute to the company's future market growth.
  • The company ended the third quarter of 2021 with $517.9M in total cash and investments and no debt.
  • It believes that its current resources are sufficient to fund projected operations including ongoing promotion of VASCEPA in the U.S. and a successful commercial launch of VAZKEPA in Europe.
  • Amarin reported a net loss of $13.2M, or $0.03 per share in Q3 2021, compared with a net loss of $6.8M, or $0.02 per share, in the same period last year.
  • Previously (Nov. 3): Amarin EPS beats by $0.01, misses on revenue.
