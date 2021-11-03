Stantec buys Netherlands-based Driven by Values; terms undisclosed

  • Stantec (NYSE:STN) has enhanced its energy transition expertise in the Netherlands with the acquisition of Driven by Values.
  • Driven by Values is a trusted partner for governmental and utility clients navigating the transition toward sustainable energy generation, sustainable building design, energy infrastructure upgrades, sustainable district heating networks, and e-mobility.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • The acquisition advances Stantec’s (STN) strategic growth plan in the Netherlands.
  • Earlier in October, Stantec acquired select Cardno businesses for $500M.
