BioCryst Pharmaceuticals EPS misses by $0.04, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 7:03 AM ETBioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (BCRX)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.33 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $41M (+572.1% Y/Y) beats by $0.8M.
- Shares +1.3% PM.
- ORLADEYO® (berotralstat) net revenue of $37.0 million.
- Full year 2021 ORLADEYO net revenue expected to be $115-$120 million.
- New patient demand for ORLADEYO remains strong and consistent with as many new patients added in Q3 as in Q2.
- Selling, general and administrative expenses for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $35M.
- Net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $58.8M.
- Based on the strength of the ORLADEYO launch, and continued growth from new patient demand expected in the fourth quarter, the company now expects full year 2021 net ORLADEYO revenue to be between $115 million and $120 million. Based on our expectations for revenue, operating expenses, and our option to access an additional $75 million from our existing credit facility, we believe our current cash runway takes us into 2023.