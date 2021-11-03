Donnelley Financial Solutions EPS beats by $0.57, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 7:10 AM ETDonnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (DFIN)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.36 beats by $0.57; GAAP EPS of $1.22 beats by $0.55.
- Revenue of $247.7M (+18.2% Y/Y) beats by $37.7M.
- Press Release
- "We are very pleased with our third-quarter results, highlighted by record performance in a number of areas. The third quarter represented a significant tipping point in our strategic evolution; for the first time in the Company's history, both within the quarter and on a trailing-four-quarter basis, net sales from software solutions exceeded net sales of print and distribution, as we continue to execute against our '44 in 24' strategy. This shift to a more profitable sales mix, which we expect to continue going forward, is a cornerstone of our transformation, and contributed significantly to our record high quarterly Adjusted EBITDA, Adjusted EBITDA margin, and Free Cash Flow," said Daniel N. Leib, DFIN's president and chief executive officer.