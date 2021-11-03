Oncolytics Biotech gets dosing underway in phase 1/2 pelareorep/atezolizumab cancer trial
- Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the phase 1/2 GOBLET trial.
- The trial is designed to investigate the use of pelareorep in combination with Roche's anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab in patients with metastatic pancreatic, metastatic colorectal and advanced anal cancers.
- The primary endpoint of the study is safety, with overall response rate and biomarker evaluation (T cell clonality and CEACAM6) as exploratory endpoints.
- The multi-center trial is being conducted in collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and AIO, an academic cooperative medical oncology group based in Germany.
- Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer, with an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 45,230 new cases of rectal cancer expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021.