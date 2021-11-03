Oncolytics Biotech gets dosing underway in phase 1/2 pelareorep/atezolizumab cancer trial

Cancer cells vis

koto_feja/E+ via Getty Images

  • Oncolytics Biotech (NASDAQ:ONCY) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the phase 1/2 GOBLET trial.
  • The trial is designed to investigate the use of pelareorep in combination with Roche's anti-PD-L1 checkpoint inhibitor atezolizumab in patients with metastatic pancreatic, metastatic colorectal and advanced anal cancers.
  • The primary endpoint of the study is safety, with overall response rate and biomarker evaluation (T cell clonality and CEACAM6) as exploratory endpoints.
  • The multi-center trial is being conducted in collaboration with Roche (OTCQX:RHHBY) and AIO, an academic cooperative medical oncology group based in Germany.
  • Excluding skin cancers, colorectal cancer is the third most common cancer, with an estimated 104,270 new cases of colon cancer and 45,230 new cases of rectal cancer expected to be diagnosed in the U.S. in 2021.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.