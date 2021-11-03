Centene sells majority stake in U.S. Medical Management

  • Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has signed an agreement to sell a majority stake in U.S. Medical Management, LLC ('USMM') to Rubicon Founders; altruis, a WCAS company; Oak HC/FT; and HLM Venture Partners.
  • Centene says that it will retain a minority stake in USMM.
  • The commercial terms were not disclosed.
  • USMM provides high-quality, coordinated healthcare in the home. It also developed and owns several allied health assets, which assist in providing home-based primary care.
  • The transaction is subject to clearance under the Hart-Scott Rodino Act and satisfaction of other customary closing conditions.
