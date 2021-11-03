Evergy EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue; issues FY22 and updates FY21 guidance

Nov. 03, 2021 7:20 AM ETEvergy, Inc. (EVRG)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Evergy (NYSE:EVRG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.98 beats by $0.21; GAAP EPS of $1.95 beats by $0.19.
  • Revenue of $1.62B (+6.6% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
  • Supplemental data
  • Press Release
  • The Company raised and narrowed its 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range to $3.50 to $3.60 vs. consensus of $3.35 from its original guidance range of $3.20 to $3.40. The Company affirmed its 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range of $3.43 to $3.63 vs. consensus of $3.53, as well as its long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 6% to 8% through 2025 from the $3.30 midpoint of the original 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range.
