Evergy EPS beats by $0.21, beats on revenue; issues FY22 and updates FY21 guidance
Nov. 03, 2021
- Evergy (NYSE:EVRG): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.98 beats by $0.21; GAAP EPS of $1.95 beats by $0.19.
- Revenue of $1.62B (+6.6% Y/Y) beats by $40M.
- The Company raised and narrowed its 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range to $3.50 to $3.60 vs. consensus of $3.35 from its original guidance range of $3.20 to $3.40. The Company affirmed its 2022 adjusted EPS guidance range of $3.43 to $3.63 vs. consensus of $3.53, as well as its long-term adjusted EPS annual growth target of 6% to 8% through 2025 from the $3.30 midpoint of the original 2021 adjusted EPS guidance range.