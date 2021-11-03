Caesarstone EPS beats by $0.07, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 7:21 AM ETCaesarstone Ltd. (CSTE)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Caesarstone (NASDAQ:CSTE): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.07; GAAP EPS of $0.17 in-line.
- Revenue of $163.3M (+31.8% Y/Y) beats by $1.5M.
- Adjusted gross margin in the third quarter was 26.3% compared to 31.4% in the prior year quarter.
- Based on year-to-date progress, the Company reiterates its expectation for 2021 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA to be higher year-over-year. The Company anticipates revenue to grow faster than EBITDA in 2021 mainly due to higher raw material and shipping costs, coupled with a return to more normalized levels of sales and marketing expenses and other investments to support growth initiatives.