Avista EPS beats by $0.14, misses on revenue; confirms FY21, FY23 guidance and lowers FY22 guidance
Nov. 03, 2021
- Avista (NYSE:AVA): Q3 GAAP EPS of $0.20 beats by $0.14.
- Revenue of $286.75M (+8.8% Y/Y) misses by $4.18M.
- Press Release
- Avista is confirming its 2021 consolidated earnings guidance with a range of $1.96 to $2.16 per diluted share vs. consensus of $2.04. We are lowering our 2022 consolidated earnings guidance by $0.10 per dilutive share to a range of $1.93 to $2.13 per diluted share vs. consensus of $2.16. We are confirming our 2023 consolidated earnings guidance with a range of $2.42 to $2.62 per diluted share vs. consensus of $2.46.