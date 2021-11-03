MGP Ingredients EPS beats by $0.69, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 7:38 AM ETMGP Ingredients, Inc. (MGPI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.09 beats by $0.69; GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.68.
- Revenue of $176.6M (+71.5% Y/Y) beats by $28.65M.
- Press Release
2021 Outlook: MGP is offering the following increased consolidated guidance for fiscal 2021, including Luxco's financial results: Sales are projected to be in the range of $570 million to $615 million. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be in the range of $125 million to $135 million. Adjusted earnings per share are forecasted to be in the $3.75 to $4.05 range, with weighted average shares outstanding expected to be approximately 20.7 million at year end.