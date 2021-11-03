Belden EPS beats by $0.13, beats on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021 7:40 AM ETBelden Inc. (BDC)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Belden (NYSE:BDC): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.31 beats by $0.13; GAAP EPS of $0.91 misses by $0.02.
- Revenue of $630.8M (+32.6% Y/Y) beats by $29.08M.
- Press Release
- Outlook: On a GAAP basis, the Company expects fourth quarter 2021 revenues to be $614 - $629 million vs. estimates of $600.09M and EPS to be $0.77 - $0.87. For the full year ending December 31, 2021, the Company now expects revenues to be $2.383 - $2.398 billion vs. estimates of $2.34B, compared to prior guidance of $2.318 - $2.348 billion, and EPS to be $3.27 - $3.37, compared to prior guidance of $2.83 - $3.03.
The Company expects fourth quarter 2021 adjusted revenues to be $615 - $630 million and adjusted EPS to be $1.21 - $1.31 vs. estimates of $1.18. For the full year ending December 31, 2021, the Company now expects adjusted revenues to be $2.385 - $2.400 billion, compared to prior guidance of $2.320 - $2.350 billion, and adjusted EPS to be $4.67 - $4.77 vs. estimates of $4.51, compared to prior guidance of $4.37 - $4.57.