BridgeBio Pharma gets dosing underway in Phase 1/2 BBP-812 Canavan disease trial
Nov. 03, 2021 7:42 AM ETBridgeBio Pharma, Inc. (BBIO)By: SA News Team
- BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the company's Phase 1/2 trial of BBP-812, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) 9 gene therapy for the treatment of Canavan disease.
- Canavan disease is an ultra-rare and fatal disease that affects about 1,000 children in the U.S. and European Union.
- The Phase 1/2 open-label study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic activity of the company's AAV9 gene therapy, BBP-812, in pediatric patients with Canavan disease.
- The primary outcomes of the study are safety, as well as change from baseline of urine and central nervous system N-acetylaspartate (NAA) levels.
- Preclinical proof-of-concept data have shown the approach restores survival and normal motor function, the company said.
- An initial Phase 1/2 data readout for Canavan disease is expected in 2022.