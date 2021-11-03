BridgeBio Pharma gets dosing underway in Phase 1/2 BBP-812 Canavan disease trial

Male Medical Researcher

FatCamera/E+ via Getty Images

  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) announces that the first patient has been dosed in the company's Phase 1/2 trial of BBP-812, an investigational adeno-associated virus (AAV) 9 gene therapy for the treatment of Canavan disease.
  • Canavan disease is an ultra-rare and fatal disease that affects about 1,000 children in the U.S. and European Union.
  • The Phase 1/2 open-label study is designed to evaluate the safety, tolerability, and pharmacodynamic activity of the company's AAV9 gene therapy, BBP-812, in pediatric patients with Canavan disease.
  • The primary outcomes of the study are safety, as well as change from baseline of urine and central nervous system N-acetylaspartate (NAA) levels.
  • Preclinical proof-of-concept data have shown the approach restores survival and normal motor function, the company said.
  • An initial Phase 1/2 data readout for Canavan disease is expected in 2022.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.