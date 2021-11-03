Avis Budget gets two-notch downgrade at JPMorgan after yesterday's moonshot

Nov. 03, 2021 7:45 AM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor8 Comments

avis sign

Teka77/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) fell 7.1% in premarket trading, after more than doubling yesterday, after two Wall Street firms downgraded the stock to sell.
  • CAR was downgraded to underweight from overweight by J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who cited the company's valuation after jumping on a short squeeze yesterday. Brinkman raised his price target on CAR to $225 from $100.
  • "We believe current valuation after a large run-up in the shares likely triggered by a “short squeeze” now gives more than ample credit for these tailwinds, underpinning our underweight rating," Brinkman wrote.
  • Deutsche Bank also cut its rating on CAR to sell from hold, writing that valuation "compels us" to downgrade. Analyst Chris Woronka raised CAR's PT to $210 from $119, though $210 still implies 40% downside from current price.
  • "We simply cannot justify, using any reasonable traditional valuation metric, the $10.5 billion of incremental value generated by the more than doubling of the stock in one day," Woronka wrote in a note.
  • CAR short interest is 29% of float.
  • Yesterday, Avis Budget Group soars after saying it will add more electric cars to fleet.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.