Avis Budget gets two-notch downgrade at JPMorgan after yesterday's moonshot
Nov. 03, 2021 7:45 AM ETAvis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR)By: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor8 Comments
- Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) fell 7.1% in premarket trading, after more than doubling yesterday, after two Wall Street firms downgraded the stock to sell.
- CAR was downgraded to underweight from overweight by J.P. Morgan analyst Ryan Brinkman, who cited the company's valuation after jumping on a short squeeze yesterday. Brinkman raised his price target on CAR to $225 from $100.
- "We believe current valuation after a large run-up in the shares likely triggered by a “short squeeze” now gives more than ample credit for these tailwinds, underpinning our underweight rating," Brinkman wrote.
- Deutsche Bank also cut its rating on CAR to sell from hold, writing that valuation "compels us" to downgrade. Analyst Chris Woronka raised CAR's PT to $210 from $119, though $210 still implies 40% downside from current price.
- "We simply cannot justify, using any reasonable traditional valuation metric, the $10.5 billion of incremental value generated by the more than doubling of the stock in one day," Woronka wrote in a note.
- CAR short interest is 29% of float.
- Yesterday, Avis Budget Group soars after saying it will add more electric cars to fleet.