InMed files PCT patent application for treating neurodegenerative disease

  • InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) has filed an international patent application for a rare cannabinoid for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease and others.
  • The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application, entitled "Compositions and Methods for Treating Neuronal Disorders with Cannabinoids", specifies a rare cannabinoid that may inhibit or slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases by providing neuroprotection in a population of affected neurons.
  • The PCT is an international patent law treaty, which provides a unified procedure for filing patent applications to protect inventions in each of its member states.
  • Shares up more than 3% premarket.
