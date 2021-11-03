InMed files PCT patent application for treating neurodegenerative disease
Nov. 03, 2021 7:51 AM ETInMed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (INM)By: SA News Team
- InMed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INM) has filed an international patent application for a rare cannabinoid for the potential treatment of neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s Disease, Parkinson’s Disease, Huntington’s Disease and others.
- The Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) application, entitled "Compositions and Methods for Treating Neuronal Disorders with Cannabinoids", specifies a rare cannabinoid that may inhibit or slow the progression of neurodegenerative diseases by providing neuroprotection in a population of affected neurons.
- The PCT is an international patent law treaty, which provides a unified procedure for filing patent applications to protect inventions in each of its member states.
- Shares up more than 3% premarket.