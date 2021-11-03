Macerich stock slides 4% after Q3 earnings beat and guidance raised
Nov. 03, 2021 7:52 AM ETThe Macerich Company (MAC)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor22 Comments
- Macerich (NYSE:MAC) stock drops 4.2% even as the mall owner's Q3 tops consensus and increases its guidance for 2021. Still, the company's funds from operations declined from Q2 and from the year-ago quarter.
- Boosts guidance for 2021 FFO per share to $1.92-2.00 from $1.82-1.97 in August; compares with consensus estimate of $1.93.
- Q3 adjusted FFO per share of $0.45 beats the average analyst estimate of $0.43 but falls from $0.59 in Q2 and $0.52 in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 total revenue of $212.1M exceeds the consensus of $200.6M and declined from $215.5M in Q2 but increased from $185.8M a year ago.
- Q3 total expenses of $215.9M increases from $206.6M a year earlier; shopping center and operation expenses of $70.7M increased from $64.7M a year ago; interest expense increased to $40.3M from $37.2M.
- Portfolio occupancy of 90.3% at Sept. 30, 2021 improved from 89.4% at June 30.
- Same-center net operating income, excluding lease termination income, increased 20.6% Y/Y.
- Average rent per square foot was $62.58 at Sept. 30, 2021, up from $62.29 at Sept. 30, 2020.
- During Q3, Macerich (MAC) signed 219 leases for ~1.1M square feet (excluding COVID workout deals), representing a 15% increase from pre-COVID Q3 2019.
- The company expects development expenditures of ~$100M during each of 2021 and 2022, excluding the One Westside project, which is fully funded through a construction loan.
- Conference call at 1:00 PM ET.
