Emerson's Q4 profit slips as supply chain challenges bite
Nov. 03, 2021 7:57 AM ETEmerson Electric Co. (EMR)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Emerson (NYSE:EMR) -0.3% pre-market after reporting mixed Q4 results, as adjusted EPS beats expectations but revenues come up a bit short, as it copes with "supply chain challenges which have created obstacles across the essential industries we serve."
- Q4 net earnings fell 7% to $670M from $723M in the year-earlier quarter; underlying sales rose 7% vs. a 9% decline a year ago.
- The company says revenue fell into the lower end of guidance due to an estimated $175M impact from supply chain, logistics and labor constraints.
- Q4 adjusted EBIT margin fell 30 bps to 19%, hurt by price-cost headwinds in the Commercial & Residential Solutions segment and lower volume due to supply chain constraints across the enterprise.
- Q4 operating cash flow increased 16% to $3.6B, in line with company guidance.
- September trailing three-month underlying orders increased 16%, as demand remains strong in key hybrid and discrete automation as well as residential markets.
- Emerson issues guidance for FY 2022, seeing EPS of $4.82-$4.97, above $4.53 analyst consensus estimate, on revenue growth of 5%-7%, which equates to $19.11B-$19.47B, below $19.47B consensus.
- For Q1, Emerson expects EPS of $0.98-$1.02, above $0.94 consensus
- "We don't expect the global supply-chain landscape to hinder our success around long-term value creation, and we continue to progress toward our cost reset targets," CEO Lal Karsanbhai said.
- The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.515/share from $0.505.
- Emerson shares' YTD and 52-week performance are roughly in line with the broader S&P gain.