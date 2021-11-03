Mydecine Innovations files patent related to nanoemulsion technology
- Mydecine Innovations (OTCPK:MYCOF) announces the filing of a technology patent that allows for the creation of formulations that utilize nanoemulsion technology to enhance, stabilize and make repeatable properties of ingredients from traditional medicine.
- The patent will cover formulations that are generally recognized as safe by FDA (GRAS-certified) and leverages increased bioavailability to enhance the properties available to consumers.
- Nanoemulsion is an advanced mode of drug delivery that has been developed to overcome the major drawbacks associated with conventional drug delivery systems.