Mydecine Innovations files patent related to nanoemulsion technology

The Mexican magic mushroom is a psilocybe cubensis, whose main active elements are psilocybin and psilocin - Mexican Psilocybe Cubensis. An adult mushroom raining spores

Alexander_Volkov/iStock via Getty Images

  • Mydecine Innovations (OTCPK:MYCOF) announces the filing of a technology patent that allows for the creation of formulations that utilize nanoemulsion technology to enhance, stabilize and make repeatable properties of ingredients from traditional medicine.
  • The patent will cover formulations that are generally recognized as safe by FDA (GRAS-certified) and leverages increased bioavailability to enhance the properties available to consumers.
  • Nanoemulsion is an advanced mode of drug delivery that has been developed to overcome the major drawbacks associated with conventional drug delivery systems.
