Clovis Oncology EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021
- Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.56 misses by $0.08.
- Revenue of $37.92M (-2.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.53M.
- Shares -1.89% PM.
- $171.9M in cash and cash equivalents and $37.5M in available funding under the ATHENA financing at September 30, 2021.
- Cash burn in Q3 2021 was $35.5 million, down 6% from $37.7 million in Q3 2020. Cash burn for the first nine months of 2021 was $117.0 million, down 24% from $154.7 million in the first nine months of 2020.