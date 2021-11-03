Clovis Oncology EPS misses by $0.08, misses on revenue

Nov. 03, 2021 8:04 AM ETClovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS): Q3 GAAP EPS of -$0.56 misses by $0.08.
  • Revenue of $37.92M (-2.2% Y/Y) misses by $1.53M.
  • Shares -1.89% PM.
  • Press Release
  • $171.9M in cash and cash equivalents and $37.5M in available funding under the ATHENA financing at September 30, 2021.
  • Cash burn in Q3 2021 was $35.5 million, down 6% from $37.7 million in Q3 2020. Cash burn for the first nine months of 2021 was $117.0 million, down 24% from $154.7 million in the first nine months of 2020.
