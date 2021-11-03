BlackRock TCP Capital NII in-line, misses on revenue
Nov. 03, 2021
- BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC): Q3 GAAP NII of $0.32 in-line.
- Revenue of $42.71M (-0.3% Y/Y) misses by $0.07M.
- Net asset value per share was $14.09 at September 30, 2021 compared to $14.21 at June 30, 2021. The change in net asset value quarter over quarter included a $6.2 million, or $0.11 per share, loss associated with prepayment charges on the early redemption of the 2022 Notes.
- Total acquisitions during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 were $156.9 million and total dispositions were $227.2 million.
- As of September 30, 2021, loans on non-accrual status represented 1.0% of the portfolio at fair value and 1.8% at cost
- Correction Note: The original post incorrectly compared EPS to NII estimate.
