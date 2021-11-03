iHeartMedia, Draftkings inks multiyear strategic partnership

Nov. 03, 2021
  • As per the agreement, DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) will become the official odds supplier for iHeartMedia’s broadcast, digital, podcast and social platforms.
  • DraftKings (DKNG) will also be able to co-create and distribute long-form content with iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) and will receive preferred access to iHeartMedia’s full roster of diverse personalities.
  • The parties will also collaborate around a wide range of possible content development opportunities, including the distribution of shows and segments across the media giant’s radio and digital properties and integrations within iHeartMedia’s live sports broadcasts.
