Scientific Games enters live casino market with Authentic Gaming acquisition
Nov. 03, 2021 8:31 AM ETScientific Games Corporation (SGMS)By: SA News Team
- Authentic Gaming is a supplier of Premium Live Casino software and services. The Company is integrated with over 30 European operators, including leading brands Entain™, 888™, Betway Group™, LeoVegas™, Mr Green™.
- The financial terms were not revealed.
- The acquisition marks the Scientific Games' (NASDAQ:SGMS) first move into the Live Casino market.
- The Company says it has strong ambitions to extend Authentic Gaming's product offering across the U.S. market.
- Dylan Slaney, CEO iGaming, at SGMS: "As a result of welcoming Authentic to Scientific Games, we will be uniquely positioned to continue to excite and entertain players to capture both the growth opportunities that exist within Live Casino and the convergence of players globally across digital and land-based channels by providing leading immersive experiences...".