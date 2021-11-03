Ionis sees Q3 net loss more than double due to restructured operations, R&D costs
Nov. 03, 2021 8:54 AM ETIonis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IONS)BCYCBy: Jonathan Block, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) saw its net loss increase ~122% in Q3 2021 year over year to ~$82M driven by costs related to restructured commercial operations and a boost in R&D expenses to advance its pipeline.
- R&D expenses increased 48% to $185M. Ionis said this figure included a $35M charge in the quarter as a result of a licensing agreement brokered in July with Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC).
- In the quarter, Ionis saw Tegsedi and Waylivra revenue decline 21% to $15M. Also, Spinraza royalties decreased ~9% to $67M.
- The company ended the quarter with $2B in cash.
- Regarding its pipeline, Ionis says that a phase 3 trial of donidalorsen for hereditary angioedema is on track to begin by year-end.
- In mid-2022, the company also expects phase 3 data on eplontersen in TTR polyneuropathy.
- Ionis just began a phase 3 study of olezarsen for severe hypertriglyceridemia.