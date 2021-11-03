Scotts Miracle-Gro moves higher after Q4 sales fell less than forecast
- Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) +2% pre-market after reporting a smaller than expected Q4 loss and revenues that fell 17% Y/Y to $738M but still topped estimates, and the company issued above-consensus guidance for next year.
- Scotts says Q4 is historically a loss quarter for the company due to the seasonal nature of the U.S. Consumer segment.
- Scotts swung to a Q4 net loss of $47.8M from a $3.9M profit in the year-ago quarter.
- Q4 U.S. Consumer sales fell 28% Y/Y to $369.4M but was well above expectations of $268.7M, while Hawthorne sales slipped 2% to $329.1M and missed estimates of $362.3M, pressured by an oversupply of cannabis in California.
- Scotts issued upside guidance for FY 2022, seeing adjusted EPS of $8.50-$8.90, above $8.54 analyst consensus estimate, on revenue growth of 0-3%, which translates to $4.925B-$5.073B, above $4.78B consensus.
- "Commodity prices were a headwind throughout fiscal '21," CFO Cory Miller said. "We have communicated to our retail partners that we will take additional pricing actions effective in January as we continue to battle higher costs from urea, resin, grass seed and other commodities."
- Scotts Miracle-Gro shares have lost 5% over the past year and 26% YTD.