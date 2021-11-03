Direxion and Valkyrie cancel planned leveraged and inverse Bitcoin ETFs

Nov. 03, 2021

Bitcoin sign made of gold numbers. Conceptual 3D rendering

  • Direxion has agreed with regulators to withdraw its application for the Direxion Bitcoin Strategy Bear ETF, which would have been a -1x inverse fund that would have allowed market participants to bet against Bitcoin (BTC-USD) inside of an ETF wrapper.
  • Direxion followed suit with Valkyrie, which also recently canceled its application to launch the Valkyrie XBTO Levered BTC Futures ETF (BTFX). That would have been a +1.25x leveraged Bitcoin-futures fund.
  • Regulators appear to be taking their time to wait and see how the recent launch of the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO) and Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) shake out before approving any levered crypto funds.
  • One can presumably see levered, inverse and Bitcoin spot-price ETFs eventually hitting the market. But for now, it looks like regulators want markets to crawl before they walk.
  • Regarding spot-price ETFs that will directly hold Bitcoin, experts believe we will have to wait until mid-2022 before regulators approve such funds.
  • Daily premarket price action: BTC-USD -1.16%, BTF -2.14%, and BITO -2.15%. BITO, which attracted over $1B in capital inflows in its first two days of existence last month, has since cooled off and inflows appear to be drying up.
