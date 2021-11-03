Chimera Investment stock raises as Q3 earnings beat, adds $850M of new loans

stock market investment graph with indicator and volume data.

monsitj/iStock via Getty Images

  • Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) stock gains 1.9% in premarket trading after Q3 earnings beat the average analyst estimate.
  • "We committed to purchase nearly $850M of new loans for the portfolio, highlighting our continued ability to acquire mortgage assets," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Mohit Marria.
  • Q3 earnings available for distribution of $0.42, including $0.06 of income from securities that have been called, tops the consensus estimate of $0.37; compares with $0.54 in Q2 and $0.36 in Q3 2020.
  • Q3 economic net interest income of $149.4M vs. $173.0M in Q2 and $124.8M in Q3 2020.
  • GAAP book value of $12.32 per common share vs. $11.45 at June 30.
  • Earnings available for distribution/average common equity was 14.54% in Q3 vs. 19.47% in Q2 and 12.24% in Q3 2020.
  • Economic return for Q3 was 10.5%.
  • Earlier, Chimera Investment (CIM) beats by $0.05
  • SA contributor Sensor Unlimited discusses Chimera's improving profit and safety prospects
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.