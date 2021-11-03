Chimera Investment stock raises as Q3 earnings beat, adds $850M of new loans
Nov. 03, 2021
- Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) stock gains 1.9% in premarket trading after Q3 earnings beat the average analyst estimate.
- "We committed to purchase nearly $850M of new loans for the portfolio, highlighting our continued ability to acquire mortgage assets," said CEO and Chief Investment Officer Mohit Marria.
- Q3 earnings available for distribution of $0.42, including $0.06 of income from securities that have been called, tops the consensus estimate of $0.37; compares with $0.54 in Q2 and $0.36 in Q3 2020.
- Q3 economic net interest income of $149.4M vs. $173.0M in Q2 and $124.8M in Q3 2020.
- GAAP book value of $12.32 per common share vs. $11.45 at June 30.
- Earnings available for distribution/average common equity was 14.54% in Q3 vs. 19.47% in Q2 and 12.24% in Q3 2020.
- Economic return for Q3 was 10.5%.
