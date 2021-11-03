HireQuest announces acquisition of Dental Power's staffing division
Nov. 03, 2021
- HireQuest (NASDAQ:HQI) says it has entered into definitive agreement to acquire dental power staffing division of Dental Power, headquartered in Carrboro, North Carolina.
- Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
- The division will operate as corporate owned subsidiary of HireQuest with its existing team. It generated $3.5 million in revenue for the last twelve months ended September 30, 2021, report.
- "The acquisition of Dental Power squarely fits within the parameters of our growth strategy. This acquisition provides us with a new platform from which to grow while maintaining our margin targets and not taking certain jurisdictional risks. Additionally, we believe that adding Dental Power Staffing will create further recruiting efficiencies and synergies within HireQuest that will benefit our entire system," says Rick Hermanns, HireQuest’s President and CEO.
- The transaction is expected to close in Q4 2021.
