Cardiol Therapeutics falls 13% on pricing of ~$50M units offering
Nov. 03, 2021 8:52 AM ETCardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) priced its public offering of 16.35M units at $3.07/unit for gross proceeds of ~$50.19M.
- Each Unit will consist of one class A common share and 0.5 warrant. Each warrant can be used to buy one common share at $3.75 per warrant share.
- The company intends to use the net proceeds to advance its research and clinical development programs, additional product development, and for general corporate purposes.
- The offering is expected to close about Nov. 5, 2021.
- CRDL --12.90% premarket to $2.97