Cardiol Therapeutics falls 13% on pricing of ~$50M units offering

Nov. 03, 2021 8:52 AM ETCardiol Therapeutics Inc. (CRDL)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) priced its public offering of 16.35M units at $3.07/unit for gross proceeds of ~$50.19M.
  • Each Unit will consist of one class A common share and 0.5 warrant. Each warrant can be used to buy one common share at $3.75 per warrant share.
  • The company intends to use the net proceeds to advance its research and clinical development programs, additional product development, and for general corporate purposes.
  • The offering is expected to close about Nov. 5, 2021.
  • CRDL --12.90% premarket to $2.97
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.