Hertz to repurchase $250M-$500M from underwriters of its secondary offering

  • Hertz Global Holdings (OTCPK:HTZZ) has launched a secondary offering of 37.1M shares, of which the company intends to repurchase shares between $250M-$500M from the underwriters.
  • The public offering price is expected to be between $25.00 and $29.00 per share.
  • Selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 5.565M shares.
  • The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
  • Repurchase will be funded with cash on hand.
  • Hertz (OTCPK:HTZZ) has applied to list on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "HTZ."
  • Shares down 4% premarket.
