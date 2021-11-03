Hertz to repurchase $250M-$500M from underwriters of its secondary offering
Nov. 03, 2021 8:56 AM ET By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Hertz Global Holdings (OTCPK:HTZZ) has launched a secondary offering of 37.1M shares, of which the company intends to repurchase shares between $250M-$500M from the underwriters.
- The public offering price is expected to be between $25.00 and $29.00 per share.
- Selling stockholder intends to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to an additional 5.565M shares.
- The company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholders.
- Repurchase will be funded with cash on hand.
- Hertz (OTCPK:HTZZ) has applied to list on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "HTZ."
- Shares down 4% premarket.