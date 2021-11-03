Ethereum hit new record high overnight as coins get taken out of circulation

Nov. 03, 2021 9:02 AM ETEthereum USD (ETH-USD)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor9 Comments

Stack of Ether coins with gold background

BackyardProduction/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • The world's second largest cryptocurrency by market cap, Ethereum (ETH-USD), reached a new all-time high on Tuesday evening as it continues to benefit from the London hard fork network software update.
  • Since reaching a new record high of $4,679 per token, it has pulled back somewhat to $4,526; still up 2.0% in the past 24 hours.
  • Ethereum's (ETH-USD) London hard fork, which was activated in early-August to make the tokens' fees more affordable, also gives the token capacity to process more transactions; each transaction on the Ether (ETH-USD) network burns a small quantity of the token.
  • With that being said, if alt coins that run on the Ether (ETH-USD) blockchain including Shiba Inu (SHIB-USD), Uniswap (UNI-USD) and stablecoin Tether (USDT-USD) surge in price, they can burn more Ether (ETH-USD) tokens than there are minted, causing the price of ETH to rise, Bloomberg reports.
  • Tether (USDT-USD), one of the largest Ether (ETH-USD) burners, has destroyed a total of 38,361 ETH, and 1,103 ETH just in the past 24 hours, according to data from ultrasound.money.
  • Previously, (Aug. 5) Ethereum (ETH-USD) breaks above key level after London hard fork activates.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.