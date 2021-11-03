Cenovus Energy swings to Q3 profit; to double dividend, buy back shares
Nov. 03, 2021 8:57 AM ETCenovus Energy Inc. (CVE)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor35 Comments
- Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) +2.1% pre-market after posting a Q3 profit compared with a year-ago loss and announcing plans to double its dividend and buy back shares.
- Cenovus said it will repurchase as many as 146.5M shares, or ~10% of its public float, as it expects to achieve its interim net debt target of less than $10B "imminently as a result of continued strong cash generation."
- For Q3, the company swung to a $551M profit compared with a $194M loss in the year-ago quarter.
- Q3 total production surged 71% Y/Y to 804.8K boe/day, and oil sands output jumped 55% to 599.1K bbl/day.
- Downstream throughput nearly tripled from a year ago to 554.1K bbl/day.
- Cenovus says the Lloydminster upgrader and refinery achieved an average quarterly crude oil utilization rate of 98%, while crude oil utilization at its U.S. refineries hit 89%.
- Cenovus shares have nearly doubled YTD and surged nearly 250% over the past year.