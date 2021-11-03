T-Mobile shares rise almost 4% on subscriber outlook, Raymond James upgrade

  • T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) shares rose almost 4% in pre-market trading, Wednesday, with Raymond James analyst Ric Prentiss raising his rating on the mobile-phone carrier after it lifted its outlook for new subscribers in the last quarter of the year.
  • Prentiss raised his rating on T-Mobile (TMUS) to strong buy from outperform, and also bumped up his target price on the stock to $158 a share from $151. Prentiss said that the company's outlook shows that "reports of T-Mo's demise were greatly exaggerated."
  • On Tuesday, T-Mobile (TMUS) raised its fourth-quarter expectations for post-paid customer additions to be between 5.1 million and 5.3 million from an earlier estimate of 5 million to 5.3 million. Prentiss said the company, which has grown in size since its April 2020 acquisition of Sprint is solidifying its position as the No. 2 wireless carrier in the U.S.
  • "We think T-Mobile (TMUS) has a 5G head start that will push subscriber and service revenue growth even with headwinds from migrating Sprint subscriptions to the full Magenta [service] experience."
  • T-Mobile's (TMUS) subscriber outlook came along with the company's third-quarter results. The company reported earnings that topped Wall Street's expectations, but revenue that fell shy of analysts' consensus forecasts.
