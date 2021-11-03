Patrick Thompson to join MediaAlpha as CFO
Nov. 03, 2021 9:10 AM ETMediaAlpha, Inc. (MAX)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) has disclosed the appointment of Patrick Thompson as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and Treasurer.
- Thompson will assume role on December 6, 2021 and oversee finance, accounting and corporate development for the company. He joins MediaAlpha following a 11-year stint at online travel company, Expedia Group, where he served as Chief Financial Officer, Retail from March 2021 to the present and Interim Head, Investor Relations from January 2021 to the present.
- Additionally, the firm has appointed Cort Carlson as its interim Principal Financial Officer and interim Principal Accounting Officer. Since July 2020, Carlson served as Vice President and Corporate Controller of the company.