Propanc Biopharma begins process to set up R&D operating subsidiary Cellmed in US
Nov. 03, 2021 9:19 AM ETPropanc Biopharma, Inc. (PPCB)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
- Australia-based Propanc Biopharma said it has began the process of establishing a wholly owned U.S.-based, R&D operating subsidiary Cellmed Bio LLC in New Jersey.
- The company has appointed Paul Patrizio as strategic advisor to the Propanc executive team and will oversee the establishment of Cellmed Bio.
- Patrizio will assist the company to find strategic partners to help with the financing and resourcing of the U.S. subsidiary to the company’s lead product candidate, PRP, which is set to enter a First-In-Human (FIH) study for patients with advanced cancer having solid tumors.
- Financial resources obtained through the subsidiary will be used to complete Good Manufacturing Practice manufacture of the finished drug product for the FIH study and validation of a pharmacokinetics method to determine the distribution of the drug in patients over time.
- The company said PRP is a long-term therapy to treat and prevent metastatic cancer by targeting and eradicating cancer stem cells, free from the serious side effects normally associated with standard treatments.