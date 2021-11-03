Lyft co-founder: Recovery is happening in our business
Nov. 03, 2021 9:34 AM ETLyft, Inc. (LYFT)UBERBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments
- John Zimmer, co-founder and president of Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT), said Wednesday that his firm's second consecutive quarter of adjusted EBITDA profitability represents a sign that "recovery is happening in our business."
- Speaking to CNBC, Zimmer reported that the ride-sharing service focused on attracting an adequate number of drivers during the quarter, leading to a better driver/rider equilibrium.
- As a result of these efforts, the number of active drivers jumped 44% from last year.
- Meanwhile, Zimmer acknowledged that prices for his company's services were "still higher than we'd like," although he noted that the increased capacity created by more drivers led to a large price improvement from the previous quarter.
- Looking at the broader economy, the Lyft president noted that rides to airports rose 3x compared to last year, which he interpreted as a sign of rebounding business travel.
- However, Zimmer said that there are signs that this recovery still has more room to continue, as airport rides currently make up about 8% of the company's revenue when they previously totaled around 9%.
- Lyft (LYFT) recorded an adjusted profit for Q3, surprising analysts, who had expected a loss. The company's revenue also exceeded projections, climbing 73% from last year to $864M.
- LYFT jumped nearly 14% in Wednesday's pre-market action on the news. The stock has been in a trading range for much of the past few months.
- Still, LYFT and its bigger rival Uber (NYSE:UBER) have both underperformed the broader market in 2021. LYFT has slipped 8% for the year, while UBER has retreated nearly 16%. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 has posted a nearly 25% advance since the end of 2020: