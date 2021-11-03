Aehr Test Systems rises almost 4% on deal for chip-testing gear

Nov. 03, 2021

Probe Station Used for Testing Silicon Chips and Electronic Devices

Aaron Hawkins/iStock via Getty Images

  • Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) shares rose almost 4% in pre-market trading, Wednesday, as the semiconductor testing equipment maker landed a new contract for its WaferPak testing components.
  • The company said the deal, valued at $7.6 million, includes products to be delivered over the next five months to the undisclosed customer, which earlier this year placed a $19 million order for other testing systems.
  • While Aehr (AEHR) didn't divulge the name of its customer, it did say that its products would help the client's needs for "testing silicon carbide devices used for power conversion in on-board and off-board electric vehicle chargers."
  • In September, Aehr (AEHR) raised its quarterly revenue outlook on expectations of greater demand for testing products used in the production of electric vehicles.
