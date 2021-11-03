Forward Air announces deals to acquire BarOle Trucking, TKI Intermodal
Nov. 03, 2021 9:30 AM ETForward Air Corporation (FWRD)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Forward Air (FWRD -0.7%) has agreed to acquire the assets of BarOle Trucking and the trucking-related assets of TKI Intermodal as part of its strategy focused on infrastructure investment to advance intermodal transportation capabilities.
- Founded in 1984, BarOle is the largest Intermodal Carrier in the Twin Cities Metro Area. Its fleet of of over 70 units serves clients in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North Dakota, South Dakota.
- TKI is a Minneapolis-based freight shipping company.
- The acquisitions are expected to add $25M in revenue for Forward Air and more than 82 new employees, including 95 drivers. It will strengthen the company's intermodal capabilities, quadrupling its Minnesota-based driver fleet and extending service footprint.
- The TKI acquisition closed in October 2021, while the BarOle acquisition is expected to close in December. Forward is currently evaluating the potential opportunity to consolidate its post-closing Minnesota operations into a single location.