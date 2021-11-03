Alarm.com Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlarm.com Holdings, Inc. (ALRM)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-22.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $176.81M (+11.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, ALRM has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 0 downward.