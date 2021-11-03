Sabre introduces retail intelligence to enable revenue growth
Nov. 03, 2021 9:36 AM ETSabre Corporation (SABR)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Sabre (SABR +0.7%) releases of the first two products in the company's Retail Intelligence suite: Sabre Air Price IQ and Sabre Ancillary IQ for the dynamic pricing of airfare and ancillaries, respectively.
- Sabre Air Price IQ increases airlines' pricing agility and precision by allowing airlines to adapt quickly to changing marketplace conditions.
- "As travel retailing becomes more complex to meet increasingly sophisticated consumer expectations, the rules-based technology in use across the industry today will no longer deliver satisfactory results. To truly modernize travel retailing, the industry requires intelligent systems that allow for continuous learning and scaling at speed. At Sabre, we are focused on equipping our customers with those AI-based solutions that will modernize the way we shop, book and experience travel, delivering incremental value for our customers and the travelers they serve." said Sundar Narasimhan, president, Sabre Labs and Product Strategy.