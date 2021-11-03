NeoPhotonics Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETNeoPhotonics Corporation (NPTN)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (-136.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $79.88M (-22.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NPTN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 1 downward.