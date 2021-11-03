ANGI Homeservices Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAngi Inc. (ANGI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.03 (-400.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $450.16M (+15.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, ANGI has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 4 downward.