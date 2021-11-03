Paylocity Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETPaylocity Holding Corporation (PCTY)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+72.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $173.97M (+28.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PCTY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 12 upward revisions and 0 downward.