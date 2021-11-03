Intersect ENT gets second request from FTC for planned sale to Medtronic (update)
Nov. 03, 2021 9:41 AM ETIntersect ENT, Inc. (XENT), MDTBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor
- Update 10:07am: Updates to show second request was disclosed in September.
- Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) received a "second request" from the Federal Trade Commission on Sept. 22 regarding its planned sale to Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) according to 8-K filing yesterday.
- Intersect (XENT) believes its sale remains on track to close toward the end of Medtronic's fiscal year on April 30.
- Intersect (XENT) first disclosed the second request in an 8-K filing on Sept. 27.
- Recall August, Medtronic to acquire implant manufacturer Intersect ENT for $1.1 billion.
