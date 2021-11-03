Resideo Technologies Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETResideo Technologies, Inc. (REZI)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-26.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.52B (+11.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, REZI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 0 downward.