Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAlpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (AOSL)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.77 (+40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $180M (+18.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, AOSL has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.