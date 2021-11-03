Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETAllscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (MDRX)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.19 (-5.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $376.09M (-6.5% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MDRX has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.