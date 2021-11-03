Perdoceo Education Q3 2021 Earnings Preview
Nov. 03, 2021 5:35 PM ETPerdoceo Education Corporation (PRDO)By: Urvi Shah, SA News Editor
- Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 4th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+8.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $170.99M (+1.1% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, PRDO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.